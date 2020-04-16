Moms Everyday: Keeping a mental checklist during social distancing

Social distancing can drag us down emotionally and physically, so it's a good idea to be monitoring yourself regularly to make sure that you're staying healthy and happy in this time.

UU Health Psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain says she encourages people to use a “whole health checklist.”

“The whole health model has been taught by the University of Wisconsin nationwide and it is being used in the UW Health System,” Mirgain explains.

“So the whole health check list is, simply first check in on your mental health, your mind. What kind of thoughts are you thinking? Are you catastrophizing, are you dwelling on doom and gloom or can you switch so it's more balanced? Things like gratitude, noticing the good things or positivity,” according to Mirgain.

Next, check your social support: be proactive in reaching out for positive uplifting support. And keep an eye on your physical health, personal development, getting enough rest, your comfort at home, and feeding your heart and soul.

“When we look at the mind, we want to make sure our mood is stable so that we're not getting too anxious or depressed or overwhelmed,” Dr. Mirgain says. “Doing an inner thermometer of where we're at with our emotional temperature, and there are things like exercise affirmation, meditation, social support that can boost our mood, and we certainly need all those mood boosts these days to keep on balance.”

