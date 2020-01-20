Moms in Sun Prairie announce plans for new children's museum

A couple of moms in Sun Prairie are spearheading an effort to bring a new children’s museum to town.

“The idea popped into my head like “we need this in Sun Prairie, we need things like this in our community,” said Katey Kamoku, a mother of four young children.

It’s called Explore Children’s Museum and the project is in the early stages of fundraising. Kamoku says in 2020, they will be hosting several fundraising events to help pay for the project. She estimates the project will cost between three and five million dollars.

“I think our biggest challenge is just going to be getting the word out and getting people involved and excited. This can’t happen without a group effort so we just need people to get on board and say this is something I want and I’m going to help out,” said Kamoku.

The new museum will be for children of all ages but will be very much geared towards younger children.

“Play-based learning really builds the foundation for school,” said Kelly Nelson, a mother of five. “Kids (will be) entering kindergarten with creativity and critical-thinking skills and problem-solving that they need to be successful,”

Kamoku and Nelson say they haven’t chosen a location for the new museum and are open to all options at the moment.

“We really want it to be a community hub a place for everyone in the community to be welcome,” said Kamoku. “So we want to make it accessible; you can walk, you can drive, you can ride your bike, there’s places to park and we also want it to be inclusive, like everyone feels like they belong,”

They hope to have a location chosen sometime in 2021.

“As a mother of five, I am always looking for things with my kids especially when it is going to build their educational base,” added Nelson. “And it’s going to be a fun opportunity so they are learning and having fun at the same time,”

To learn more about Explore Children’s Museum and upcoming fundraising events, visit https://explorecm.org/

