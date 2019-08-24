MomsEverday: Back to school study tips

NBC15s Gabriella Rusk sits with Pam Tauscher from MomsEverday to discuss study tips so your child is successful in the classroom.

Tauscher says it’s important to know your kid because every kid learns differently.

“Experts say it’s best to have a study space that’s set aside just for studying, just for them. They can do whatever they want have colorful pens…” says Tauscher.

She adds it’s important to have a set time to do homework, and that homework should be done every day.

“Don’t cram for tests. Scientists say it doesn’t work. A little bit at a time like the Little Engine That Could. A little every day is better than cramming at the end of the day.” says Tauscher.

Tauscher suggests that your children use a planner once they get to fifth grade because even if they don’t use it a lot, they will probably need it by sixth grade.