MomsEveryday: Nap benefits for kids

Parents know that sleep is important for young children, but scientists are finding the benefits of a nap may help your child in unexpected ways.

Pam Tauscher with MomsEveryday joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about the benefits naps have on a child's emotional memory and the regulation of emotions.

In one study at the University of Massachusetts, researchers had kids look at faces of people described as "mean" or "nice" on a computer screen. The scientists then outfitted them with caps designed to measure brainwaves.

Laura Kurdziel and her colleagues ultimately found that kids who got a full night's sleep and had a nap were better able to remember those emotional faces than those who had not napped.

"With all of the electrodes, we can look at the different sleep stages that the brain is in over the course of the night or the course of a nap," she said. "Encouraging parents and teachers to try to promote the nap as long as they can I think will be beneficial in the long term."

Kurdziel said parents should not eliminate a child's nap based on age, but watch for cues that they don't need to sleep. Naps will naturally start to shorten. That's the sign the child's body may no longer need the extra sleep.

Parents often think if they eliminate a child's nap, bedtime will become easier. Kurdziel said the opposite is true. If a child who needs a nap is deprived of that rest, the body is stressed, and that sometimes makes it harder for the child to go to sleep at night.