MomsEveryday: Screens and Mental Health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Digital media started making a huge impact on teens around 2011 when most people had smartphones. A researcher in California is tracking how the rise in screen use is tied to some discouraging findings when it comes to mental health. Pam Tauscher has more in this weeks MomsEveryday report.

 