MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Digital media started making a huge impact on teens around 2011 when most people had smartphones. A researcher in California is tracking how the rise in screen use is tied to some discouraging findings when it comes to mental health. Pam Tauscher has more in this weeks MomsEveryday report.
MomsEveryday: Screens and Mental Health
By NBC15 Staff |
Posted: Wed 4:39 PM, Jul 03, 2019
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Digital media started making a huge impact on teens around 2011 when most people had smartphones. A researcher in California is tracking how the rise in screen use is tied to some discouraging findings when it comes to mental health. Pam Tauscher has more in this weeks MomsEveryday report.