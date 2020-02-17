Monday's mess moves in as snow starts falling in southern Wisconsin

Plan on adding some extra time to your commute home this afternoon and evening because it’s looking messy. Rain, snow and wet or snowy roads will likely slow you down.

The wintry mess has already started to develop across southern Wisconsin. Light snow has already started to fall in Madison.

Expect an uptick in the precipitation this afternoon. It will become more widespread and intense this afternoon and evening. The worst of it will likely be falling between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The wintry mix of rain/snow will wrap up from west to east across the area late this evening. The widespread precipitation should be east of the area by midnight on Tuesday.

The snow will likely transition to mostly a cold rain this afternoon for places close to the WI-IL border. This is where today’s snowfall potential will likely be limited. This is where a dusting to 1” of snow will be possible.

A rain/snow mix is more likely for Madison and places along the I-94 corridor. Madison will likely see between 1-3” of snow today. With temperatures expected to warm above freezing, the roads in Dane Co. will likely be more wet than snowy or icy this afternoon/evening. Falling rain/snow and wet roads will still impact your commute, though.

Places north and northwest of Madison towards central Wisconsin will likely see mostly all snow this afternoon and evening. This is where the highest snowfall totals will be recorded and where snowy roads could make traveling difficult.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk Co., WI until 9PM Monday. With this advisory, snowfall accumulations will likely range from 2-4”.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for Adams, Crawford, Juneau, Richland and Vernon Co., WI until 12AM Tuesday. Within this advisory, snowfall accumulations will likely range from 3-6”.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight. Any moisture still on the roads tonight could freeze and cause icy spots that could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

