Monona Asst. Fire Chief retires after 45 years of service

In November 1973, Bob Nelson attended a Tuesday night drill to learn more about the Monona Fire Department.

“By the time I left I had gear and I was signed up for EMT class because they were just about to get an ambulance,” Nelson remembers.

After over 45 years, Monona Assistant Fire Chief Bob Nelson is retiring.

“I haven’t been anything other than a firefighter,” said Nelson. “It’s hard to think about not doing it.”

One of the biggest changes he says he’s witnessed is advancements in technology for protective gear firefighting techniques and a focus on safety for firefighters.

“Now we always use breathing apparatus and our gear is great and so it’s much safer in some ways,” Nelson said.

He says he’s enjoyed getting to know the younger members of the department.

“Being able to welcome new people onto the department and make them feel comfortable,” Nelson said. “Just the family that an organization like this sort of creates is one where we all help each other out.”

Nelson says he’s grateful to have met so many people through his years of volunteer service.

“It’s gotten me involved in the community and involved with a lot of people in the community,” he said. “I’ll miss it a lot.”

Earlier this year, Nelson was given a proclamation by Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor for his dedicated years of service.

