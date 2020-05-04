Monona Community Festival, fireworks canceled this year

The Monona Community Festival, including its Fourth of July fireworks show, has been canceled this years, but it may come back even bigger in 2021, organizers announced Monday.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be celebrating the Fourth of July with everyone, the health and safety of the community comes first,” Monona Community Festival President Eric Redding said.

Redding explained that, while organizers were "cautiously optimistic" that the 'Safer at Home' order would be lifted by the time of the festival, they didn't expect the overall health situation caused by the coronavirus to have abated enough for the festival to continue as it had in the past.

The organization also noted many of the typical sponsors for the event are using that money instead to help causes dedicated to battling COVID-19 and to people affected by the pandemic.

“It is great to see our sponsors, who have supported our community for so many years, continuing to find ways to give back during these challenging times,” Redding continued.

When it comes to next year, though, Redding is teasing a possible expansion of the festival from two days to three. He says they have "several great ideas" for the event.

"I look forward to seeing everyone in July 2021 for what will be one of our biggest and most fun festivals ever,” Redding concluded.