A Menards was evacuated due to a report of a damaged gas line in Monona on Friday evening.

A report of a damaged gas line at 6401 Copps Ave. was received at 6:05 p.m., according to Dane County Communications. The Monona Fire Department and Monona Police Department were on scene.

The building was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The scene was cleared and reopened as of 6:41 p.m., according to Dane County Communications.