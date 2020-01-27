Monona PD: 3 arrested, third recovered stolen vehicle in week

Three people were arrested and police are searching for a fourth subject after a vehicle was stolen on Monday afternoon.

A caller reported that a vehicle driving recklessly almost hit their own vehicle in the area of South Town and the Beltline at 4:41 p.m., according to the Monona Police Department.

A dark Lincoln, which turned out to be stolen, drove east from the Beltline and cut through the Antlers Bar parking lot to the Royal Apartments at 2232 West Broadway in Madison.

Two Monona Police Department officers who were in the area, attempted to make contact with the vehicle. As they did so, the driver rammed both the squad cars and four occupants attempted to flee on foot, according to the Monona Police Department.

An 18-year-old passenger, Jazmine Ordonez was arrested at the scene. After being searched, she was in possession of a loaded firearm.

The other three men fled north towards Lake Point Drive. Additional officers, along with several municipal police K-9 units — that just happened to be training directly across the street — assisted in setting up a perimeter and attempted tracking, according to the Monona Police Department.

An 18-year-old passenger, Damariyah Muhammad, was arrested in the 2200 block of Waunona Way.

The 20-year-old driver, James McGowan, attempted to flee by running across the ice on Lake Monona. He was taken into custody approximately 150 yards from shore by one of the police K-9 units, according to the Monona Police Department.

The fourth subject, identified as an 18-20 year-old skinny man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, red shirt and blue jeans was not immediately found, according to the Monona Police Department.

Jazmine Ordonez was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Damariyah Muhammad was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked in on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, resisting arrest and felony bail jumping

James McGowan, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite. After being cleared, he will be taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-driver, eluding an officer, resisting arrest, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and several traffic violations, according to the Monona Police Department.

If anyone has further information on this incident please contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

The Monona Police Department was assisted by the City of Madison Police, the Town of Madison Police, and several police K-9 units from the Town of Madison, Verona, Maple Bluff and Middleton Police Departments.