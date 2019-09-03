Monona Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing SUV

Four teenagers were arrested shortly after Midnight Tuesday after a store security officer suspected they arrived in a stolen vehicle.

According to Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga, officers responded to the Walmart on Royal Avenue at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday. Ostrenga said a security officer noticed the teens arriving in a green Subaru Outback. The vehicle was stolen from Monona over the weekend.

When officers arrived, Ostrenga said the teens tried to run away and were quickly arrested. According to police, one of the teens had a stolen debit card that was taken from a vehicle at the Hilldale Shopping Center.

17-year-old Daryle Shelton of Madison and 17-year-old Raheam Jones of Middleton were taken to the Dane County Jail. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. Ostrenga said the 15-year-old also had two knives in his possession and the 16-year-old was the driver of the SUV.

If anyone has further information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).