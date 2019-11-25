Monona Police: Man fires pistol after drinking in apartment

A 21-year-old Monona man was arrested Sunday after he fired a handgun after drinking in his apartment, said police.

According to the Monona Police Department, a woman called Sunday at 2:46 a.m. reporting she heard a single gunshot and glass breaking.

Investigators found out one of her neighbors had been drinking and fired his 9 mm pistol, said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.

No injuries were reported.

Liam Labansky was arrested for Endangering Safety with a Dangerous Weapon.

If anyone has more information on this case, contact the police department at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text the word “Monona” to 847411.