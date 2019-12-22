Authorities find marijuana growing operation

Authorities arrested a 54-year-old man for maintaining a drug dwelling, after a search for a missing person, ended with the discovery of a marijuana growth operation.

According to a press release, officers with the Monona Police Department were called to the 400 block of Labelle Lane early Sunday morning, to assist the Town of Madison Police in their search for a missing juvenile.

According to the release, while searching the residence, officers found the growing operation, and various components used to manufacture pyrotechnics. Numerous marijuana plants were seized from the home.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted in removing the explosive materials, according to the press release.

Police arrested the 54-year-old owner of the house for maintaining a drug dwelling, with possible other charges pending, according to the release.