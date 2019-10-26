Monona Police investigate reports of gunshot

Police in Monona are investigating reports of shots fired on Saturday morning.

At about 2:00 Saturday morning, police responded to the 3700 block of Monona Drive. A caller reported hearing a single shot, and the sound of a vehicle accelerating away from the area.

Other people nearby reported hearing a single gunshot as well.

The are no reports of injury or property damage. Officers say there was no active disturbance in the area either.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has information please contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

