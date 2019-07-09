Monona Police looking for suspect involved in high-speed chase

Monona Police are looking for a person involved in a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Water Ostrenga, at approximately 1:30 a.m. police saw a silver Pontiac with no license plates driving at a high speed eastbound on Broadway from South Town.

The officer attempted to stop the car, but stopped after only a few blocks due to the speed. Another Monona police officer attempted to stop the same car near Monona Dr.

Ostrenga said the car refused to stop and accelerated to around 80 mph.

The car was located a short time later in the 4500 block of the East Broadway Service Rd after hitting a fire hydrant.

Ostrenga said the male driver was seen running through running north through a wooded area and officers were unable to locate him.

If anyone has information, please contact the Monona Police Dept. at (608) 222-0463.