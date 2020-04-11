Monona and Marshall find ways to still celebrate the Easter holiday

The coronavirus outbreak means normal Easter activities like egg hunts have been canceled, but some local communities are still finding ways to celebrate and give back.

It's people like Nancy Noot Schmelzer who want to keep the spirit alive. With the coronavirus outbreak forcing event after event to cancel, she and her family came up with ‘Hopping for Hunger.”

"There's so many in need right now," Schmelzer said.

Schmelzer came up with the event to raise money for Second Harvest Foodbank.

"We need to help them monetarily, and they're really good shoppers, they do much better than we do with a dollar,” Schmelzer says.

On Saturday, Schmelzer and her family collected drive-by donations in Monona, raising over $600.

The Easter bunny and its friend, Bucky Badger, also made an appearance.

"I have the Bucky Badger costume at home, so we added some ears to them, and just trying to spread a little cheer,” Schmelzer says.

Meanwhile, in Marshall, the Easter Bunny also showed up, and with a little help from the Marshall Fire Department, he made sure kids and their families got a special visit.

"I knew a lot of the kids were wondering, ‘Is the Easter Bunny coming, what's going on this weekend? I didn't get a chance to see the Easter Bunny,'” says Eric Salzwedel, who organized Marshall's Easter Bunny Parade.

When coronavirus started messing with Easter plans in Marshall, Salzwedel stepped in for his town.

"How can we still make something happen and just uplift people's spirits?” Salzwedel asked himself.

He reached out to the fire department, and organized a parade.

The Easter Bunny hitched a ride on a fire truck Saturday afternoon and rode through several neighborhoods in Marshall to wave at kids and their families.

“It was just a fantastic time to see the smiles on the kids’ faces and the families waving and just being outside a little bit," said Salzwedel.

If you want to help help Second Harvest, you can donate to the Care Box Challenge, a partnership between NBC15 and Second Harvest.