U.S. Atty.: Monona man sentenced for child porn after hiding camera in smoke detector

A 49-year-old Monona man was sentenced to more than a decade in a federal prison after being convicted on a child pornography charge.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Scott Blood pleaded pleaded guilty in March to receiving and possessing child pornography. On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison, followed by 20 months of supervised release.

Prosecutors said Blood had hidden a camera in a smoke detector on which law enforcement agents found "numerous" sexually explicit images of children. Blader's office noted the judge in his case pointed to that "grotesque invasion of the victims' privacy" as the reason for Blood's extended sentence.

Blood also reportedly had hundreds of conversations carried out via Kik in which he either would discuss his sexual interest in minors or with kids themselves from whom he would obtain pornographic material.