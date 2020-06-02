Monona police falsely handcuff African-American man who started renting home

Monona police say they falsely handcuffed an African American man after a neighbor called 911 to say that she thought he was trespassing outside a vacant home. Turns out, the landlord confirmed that the man had in fact just started renting the home.

Monona Police Chief Walter J. Ostrenga detailed in a press release that a Monona resident living in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive called police Tuesday morning to report someone outside her neighbor's home who she said "did not believe should be there."

The resident told officers that the previous resident had passed away, and that the home had been vacant. The resident described to police that the person sitting in front of the home was African American.

Ostrenga says that the responding officers were not told that the man was African American.

The chief recounts in the release that when officers arrived at the residence, they found the front door "unsecured." The officers knocked and announced their presence, and could hear someone talking inside. Police say no one came to greet the officers.

Chief Ostrenga says that following protocol and believing it to be a possible burglary in a residence, the Monona Police officers entered the building with their guns drawn.

That's when the officers found the man, 23 years old.

The chief says that the officers placed handcuffs around his wrists while they investigated. The man insisted he was renting the house from the son of the recently deceased owner.

Officers then contacted the homeowner's son, and he confirmed to them that a friend of the handcuffed man was the renter.

"Given the circumstances, the handcuffs were removed from the subject, Officers apologized for the misunderstanding and they cleared from the call," Chief Ostrenga wrote in the release.

Soon after, the 23-year-old and the renter filed a formal complaint against the officers at the Monona police station. The chief says one of the officers who arrested the man apologized for the incident.

"The Monona Police Department is committed to creating an environment of trust and empathy in all our interactions between the public and our peace officers. This complaint will be thoroughly investigated," Chief Ostrenga wrote in the release.