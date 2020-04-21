Monroe Co. deputies warn of scam call attempting to get Medicare information

Deputies are warning people in Monroe County to beware of a scam call that could try to get personal information.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it received information of a scam call on Tuesday in which a scammer used a spoofed number to make it appear that the call was coming from Monroe County. The caller said they were with the Monroe County Health Department, and attempted to get Medicare information from the victim.

The health department and sheriff's office is reminding residents to be vigilant for people who try to take advantage of others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monroe County will never ask for medical or bank information like this over the phone.

If you are ever unsure, deputies say hang up and call the Monroe County department directly.