Monroe Co. deputy arrested in domestic violence investigation

A Monroe Co. Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday following a domestic violence-related incident in rural Camp Douglas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jesse Murphy was booked into the Juneau Co. Jail late Monday night on counts of Domestic Abuse-related Disorderly Conduct and Battery, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Wesley Revels added that Murphy has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. after a woman called to report the domestic incident. Supervisory staff also were called in to assist, as was the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office, which took the lead on the investigation. Investigators did not release any information about the nature of the incident itself.

Sheriff Revels explained the Murphy will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, noting that he plans to start immediately.

In early 2018, Murphy was involved in an officer involved shooting that killed 21-year-old Skyler Burnette. In that case, investigators said Monroe Co. deputies responded to a domestic violence case in Sparta and found Burnette threatening a woman with a knife. Murphy shot and killed Burnette who died at the scene.

Murphy was cleared of any wrongdoing with Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croinger said in a press release the actions were “lawful and reasonable acts of defense of others.”