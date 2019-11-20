Monroe fire department receives 45-star flag that once flew at station in 19th century

Monroe Fire Department received quite a treat on Wednesday: a rare 45-star American flag from the 1890s, restored by Madison-based conservator Len Lassandro.

The department says the aged flag once flew at the original fire station in Monroe back in the late 19th century.

The department posted several pictures to Facebook, showing the Questers who funded the project.

Questers is a nonprofit group dedicated to the study, conservation and preservation of historical objects across the country.



