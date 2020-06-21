Monroe man ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in single-car crash, sheriff says

A 31-year-old Monroe man was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injuries after failing to making a turn Saturday evening, says the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash at 8:18 p.m. on the 2300 block of Bethel Road in the Town of Clarno.

They said Brandon S. Richardson lost control of his car and entered a ditch.

The sheriff's office says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle sustained serious damage and the airbags did not deploy.

Richardson was initially transported by EMS to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room, but was later flown to the UW Hospital by Med Flight.

