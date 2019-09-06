NTSB: Monroe plane crash caused by decrease in oil pressure

A Minnesota-based plane crashed in Green County on its way to Chicago, leaving two people injured was caused by a drop in oil pressure during flight, according to the preliminary reports from the National Transportation Safety Board.

On Aug. 27, the pilot of a Beech V35 Bonanza airplane experienced a total loss of engine power during flight and made a forced landing in a field near Monroe Municipal Airport at noon, according to the National Transportation Safety Board in a report on Friday evening.

Through FFA flight logs, NBC15 confirmed the night of the crash that the plane was registered to Luc Van Herle of Rochester, Minnesota.

An FAA inspector completed a preliminary examination of the wreckage. Wreckage of the plane is still with the NTSB for further examination. NBC15's Amy Pflugshaupt reached out to the external communications person at the FAA for an update; however, she said it's still an open investigation and can't discuss it.

The Van Herle suffered minor injuries and a passenger suffered serious injuries, according to the NTSB.

After the crash, the Van Herle stated that while in flight, the oil pressure decreased to 5 pounds per square inch (psi) and the engine failed suddenly. He then flew the plane in the direction of Monroe Municipal Airport, but was unable to make the airport, so he made a forced landing into a corn field.

According to online flight logs, the plane left from Rochester International Airport and was headed to Chicago Midway International Airport.

