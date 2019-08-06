Monroe police search for suspects involved in ATV burglary

Monroe Police officers are searching for five people they believe are involved in stealing an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and tried to take 6 other ATVs from a business.

According to Monroe Police Chief Frederick Kelley, officers were sent to Monroe Powersports on County Highway DR at 10:38 a.m. Saturday for a possible burglary.

Kelley said through their investigation, they learned that five people stole a 2019 Polaris Outlaw 50 youth ATV between 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Friday. The ATV was later found in the N3300 block of State Highway 59.

According to Kelley, six other ATVs and utility terrain vehicles (UTV) had wiring damages in attempt to steal the vehicles.

Anyone having information about this crime is encouraged to call the Monroe Police Department at (608) 329-2400, or Green County Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-7463 (1-800-IC-CRIME).