Monroe police warn about phone scam

Monroe Police Department warned people on Thursday about a phone scam regarding suspended social security numbers.

Authorities said they've received a number of complaints from people who've received phone calls from callers alleging to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller said the recipient's social security number had been suspended because of suspicious activity and asked the recipient to tell the caller their social security number.

Monroe Police Department reminds people the Social Security Administration would never make this type of call and would instead send mail.

In a press release, police said the following:

"No one should ever give their social security number to someone over the phone, nor any other sensitive numbers such as a bank account."

Police also encouraged people to call the actual number for the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or local law enforcement if a call like this is received.

