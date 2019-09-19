Montello woman celebrates 103 years with birthday tradition

Irene Lazar was born on Sept. 19, 1916 and turned 103 years old on Thursday.

“It’s not much different than turning 102,” joked Lazar. “We’re celebrating how long I’ve been around.”

For the past few years, Lazar and her family have thrown a party at River’s Edge Pub and Grub in the Wisconsin Dells.

“I’ve just had a lot of nice birthdays,” said Lazar. “We’ve always liked it here.”

The restaurant offers a special discount. On your birthday, your new age is the percent taken off your meal.

“She’s a real discount,” said her daughter, Sandy McNamara. “They give her a free meal and a couple of bottles of wine.”

Since her 100th birthday, the guest list keeps growing.

“Everybody wants to come,” said McNamara. “It started out as a little group and now it’s nearly 20 people.”

Lazar says she thinks about her younger grandchildren.

“Just behave yourself,” said Lazar. “Behave yourself and think about the future.”

When asked about the secret to living a long life, Lazar says she’s stayed healthy over the years.

“I’ve never smoked,” Lazar said. “That’s one thing I think has been in my favor.”

She also says she loves to read and keep up with current events.

As for what’s next, Lazar says she’s going to take each day as it comes.

“Time flies, especially when you’re having fun,” she said.

