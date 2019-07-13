Monthly science event celebrates Apollo 11 anniversary

The Discovery building at UW-Madison celebrated the Apollo 11 anniversary this month on Saturday at their monthly Saturday Science event.

In honor of the anniversary, all the activities were space-themed. Kids and families could make rockets and learn about the phases of the moon.

"We learned that aliens can actually learn about us because they have these things that look like this... and you can show them what the earth is about," said Kenzie Christopherson, a child who visited the event with her family.

Families could even look at actual moon rocks collected during the Apollo 11 missions. The rocks are on loan from NASA.

"It's just awesome to be able to hold that and to think that we sent people on rockets to the moon and brought them back with pieces ," said Wes Marner, program and lab manager at the Morgridge Institute, which helps sponsor the events.

The Saturday Science events cover different topics every month, like pollution and healthy living. Marner said the events are family-friendly to get kids interested in science.