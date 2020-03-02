More Mild March weather with a little rain/snow

It seems like mother nature has flipped the switch from winter to spring!

This stretch of mild March weather far from over. Highs temperatures for the rest of the work week will be in the 40s. The average high temperature March 3 through the March will warm from 37 to 38 degrees. The warmest day during the work week will be Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The weekend will be mild, if not warm, too! Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. The 50s will likely return on Sunday.

On Monday, the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues to shows warmer than average conditions are likely through the middle of the month.

Despite the mild weather, there will still be the potential for snow this week. Two weak storm systems will impact the area Tuesday through Tuesday night. Neither storm system will be a major snowstorm.

Scattered rain/snow showers will develop Tuesday morning and push from west to east across the area. At most, a dusting of snow will be possible Tuesday. With temperatures expected to warm well above freezing by mid Tuesday morning widespread travel impacts are not expected. Most of Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and dry.

The second storm system will arrive Tuesday night. This system will likely pass just south of the area. The southwestern corner of the Wisconsin and places along the WI-IL border will likely have the best chance of snow Tuesday night. At most, the southwestern corner of WI could see up 1" of snow.

Another storm system will bring in another chance of mostly rain and, maybe, a little snow on Thursday.

Our next best chance of widespread rain will come early next week.