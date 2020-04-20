More WI National Guard troops mobilize to expand coronavirus testing

Over 200 more Wisconsin National Guard troops have been mobilized to expand coronavirus testing capabilities in the state.

Capt. Joe Trovato said about 225 additional Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized Sunday to establish more specimen collection teams.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) requested the National Guard support to increase the mobile testing site capacities at yet-to-be determined sites around the state.

The Guard's teams will serve in a support role to Wisconsin DHS and local health departments. Troops will staff the mobile testing sites and conduct the coronavirus tests.

The Guard has three teams that have already been active in establishing mobile testing sites. Those teams began training when Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on March 12.

Two teams of nearly 20 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen each began establishing collection sites in Milwaukee Monday, in support of two community health centers.

A team of approximately 30 troops previously established a mobile testing site at a senior living facility in Sheboygan on April 5. The Guard team tested staff and residents at the facility. Another team was sent Saturday to the Milwaukee County House of Corrections in Franklin to establish a mobile testing site for staff and inmates.

The National Guard will also help the state by transporting tests to state labs for analysis.

Currently, more than 700 Wisconsin National Guard troops are mobilized for various missions to support the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.