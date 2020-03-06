More Wisconsin locations to start testing for Coronavirus

With the number of coronavirus testing expected to rise, state health officials expect more labs in the state to have testing ability in the future.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday said they are keeping an eye on testing capabilities statewide at clinics and hospitals.

Some larger labs are working on developing its own tests, and other labs are waiting until a commercial manufacturer has developed a test.

“In the coming weeks to months, many other labs in Wisconsin will be able to test,” said Dr. Allen Bateman with the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison. “During this process, the State Lab will try to assist other labs as much as possible in doing tests on this virus to increase our statewide test kit capacity.”

Right now, DHS reports out of the 44 cases investigated since the beginning of February, only one test was positive. There are 12 tests still pending and 31 tests came back negative.

They are reminding everyone the risk of getting the virus in Wisconsin remains low.

Bateman said the current turnaround for tests is one to two days at the State Lab. At that location, they could potentially test 100 kits per day.

“We are actively doing contingency planning for how to scale that up more, with both staffing, instrumentation, and machines,” said Bateman.

Batman adds they have been doing tests every day this past week and it continues to go well. At the State Lab, they require DHS to give approval prior to receiving tests.

He says there is not enough tests to test everyone with a flu-like illness, particularly when influenza is widely circulated. That way, research goes to those with the highest possibility of having COVID-19.

The state currently has two testing locations. One is in Madison at the State Lab, the other lab is at the Milwaukee Health Department.

Legislation to combat coronavirus

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure that will provide health agencies money for vaccines, tests, and potential treatments.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BILL HERE

WI DHS officials said the CDC will send a first round of funding, about $600 million, across the U.S. Wisconsin is expected to receive $10 million.

“One of the top items on our list are resources ensuring we have staff at the local and state level ready to respond to do things, like the necessary contact tracing, to do things related to lab testing, etc.” said Traci DeSalvo, Communicable Diseases Epidemiology Section Chief. “We are starting to plan and prepare for that money to reach the State of Wisconsin and make sure we have adequate staffing resources to do the actual hands on work day to day.”

How to prepare for a possible infection

Health officials are urging people to not panic, but be prepared for a possible community spread or personal infection.

They said this is not new and is the same recommendation they give for people to be prepared for a natural disaster or power outage.

WI DHS says over a period of several weeks, make sure there is at least two weeks of water and food, one month of prescription medicines (not just for you, but your family and pets), and over-the-counter pain, cold and flu medications.

They also recommend a plan of action should be in place in case of a pandemic. Plans should include backup plans for child care, checking to see if your employer offers sick leave, and taking care of loved ones.

MORE: HOW TO BE PREPARE YOURSELF FOR AN EMERGENCY