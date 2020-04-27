More businesses to be allowed to open under 'Safer at Home'

Soon, people in Wisconsin will be able to take their dogs to groomers, get their cars washed and engines worked on, and rent outdoor recreational vehicles as the state takes another step towards reopening.

The changes come as the Evers Administration back more restrictions on non-essential businesses. Gov. Tony Evers described the new regulations as “another turn of the dial in expanding allowed operations.”

“No one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do, and we're working to do everything we can to make sure we can do so as soon as we safely and responsibly can,” he said.

In general, the new Emergency Order allows for nonessential businesses to do curbside drop-off of goods and animals, according to Evers’ Office. Some of the newly allowed business activities include:

Dog groomers; Small engine repair shops Upholstery businesses; Outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles, and; Automatic or self-service car washes

“This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state,” Evers continued.

The new rules stipulate the businesses must provide payment options online or over the phone. They must also enact disinfecting procedures, each operation must be able to be handled by a single staff member.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, April 29.

The Evers Administration notes Monday's announcement adds to the number of businesses which were allowed to begin operations again last Friday. Those businesses, included: