More funding going to Dane Co. business pandemic grant program

Citing overwhelming community interest, Dane County will increase funding for its Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program.

"By Thursday evening, Dane Buy Local had received 800 grant applications from local businesses. By more than tripling the funding

total, Dane County and Dane Buy Local hope to help even more local businesses survive the COIVD-19 public health crisis, which has caused many to temporarily close their doors," according to a statement from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Saturday morning.

A total of $800,000 will be available through the grant program to support small businesses throughout Dane County with employee retention and to mitigate losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Parisi.

The new grant program was announced on Wednesday and started out at $250,000.

“I’m pleased to be able to increase funding for the Dane County Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program to help more small businesses stay afloat during this challenging time,” Parisi said. “We want local businesses to know we stand with them and support them. We encourage small business owners throughout Dane County to apply for this funding to help retain employees and cover expenses.”

Dane Buy Local will administer the grants. Grants as small as $1,000 will be awarded. Applications will be accepted through June 15.

More information about the Dane County’s grant program can be found on their website here. Through the website, business owners will be able to fill out a Google form to learn more information and apply. If business owners have questions about the grant program, they can call 608-712-3440 or email colin@danebuylocal.com.

A resolution recognizing the agreement between Dane County and Dane Buy Local was adopted by the Dane County Board of Supervisors last Thursday. A resolution recognizing the increase in grant funding is expected to be approved by the county board in the coming weeks.

“Realizing that the County Board approved this program in concept at our last meeting, the reality that the need is so much greater justifies an increase in funding at this point in time. Businesses across Dane County need our help,” Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. “That we can take this action quickly together is yet another example of Dane County leaders coming together in these trying times.”