More heat and humidity on the way for Wednesday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO HEAT AND HUMIDITY.

Warm and humid conditions will continue across the region into the weekend. High temperatures will peak in the mid-90s on Friday with heat indices rising to 105 to 110.

*** HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY UNTIL 11PM SATURDAY ***

TODAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID.

HIGH: 88

WIND: BECOMING SE 5

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.

LOW: 71

WIND: S 5-10

THURSDAY: SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKLEY IN THE MORNING, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY HOT AND HUMID.

HIGH: 92

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HOT AND HUMID.

HIGH: 96

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 89