More holiday travel headaches possible Saturday and Sunday

It's going to be quiet start to the holiday weekend. Unfortunately, it looks like the weather is going to turn active as most holiday travelers will return home.

Thanksgiving in southern Wisconsin will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will only be in the mid 30s. Luckily, there' a much better chance of eating turkey on Thanksgiving than seeing a drop of rain or a flake of snow.

#HappyThanksgiving! Here's a look at #Thanksgiving and #BlackFriday.



Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy & cold.



Black Friday: Cloudy and cold. Chance of rain at 4 p.m. Rain/snow mix Friday night. pic.twitter.com/jYCGbeVroP — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 28, 2019

Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees out the door Friday morning. Highs on Friday will only be in the low to mid 30s. There is a chance of rain late Friday. Snow could start to mix in Friday night.

Our next storm system will continue to impact the area through the rest of the holiday weekend. The wintry mix will transition into rain on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be near 40 degrees. As the system wraps up on Sunday, the rain could transition into snow.

⚠️HOLIDAY TRAVEL HEADACHES HOME⚠️



Another winter storm system will impact southern Wisconsin and the rest of the region Saturday and Sunday. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for parts of northern WI and northern MN. pic.twitter.com/mr2oZNcz3D — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 28, 2019

Right now, snowfall accumulations look like they will be on the lighter side Sunday into Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

This system will have a much bigger impact on holiday travelers who are coming home from Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin. This is where a foot of snow will be possible.