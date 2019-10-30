More like the Potato State? Ways to prepare spuds in Wisconsin

Potatoes are a big deal in Wisconsin: The state grew 2.8 billion potatoes in 2016, making Wisconsin the third largest producer in the nation, behind Idaho and Washington.

According to the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, Wisconsin is first in terms of U.S. production for snap peas, beets for canning and cabbage for sauerkraut.

Wisconsin is second in the nation for carrots, and third for green beans, sweet corn, cucumbers for pickles and potatoes.

