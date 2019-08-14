More rain expected Wednesday, sunshine to return Thursday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SCATTERED SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected occasionally through the day. High pressure will build in for tomorrow. Sunshine and pleasant conditions are expected.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

HIGH: 72

WIND: NE 5-10

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 57

WIND: N 5

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 77

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 73

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS.

HIGH: 79