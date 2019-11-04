More snow mid-week, colder temperatures arrive Thursday

The next round of accumulating snow will hit Southern Wisconsin late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Roughly one to two inches is expected in the Madison area. There could be localized totals nearing three inches. Near the Illinois border, less than an inch is expected. Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino said snowfall is expected to be done by 10 a.m. Wednesday. There is a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and Noon,

Once the clipper system moves through, chilly temperatures will arrive. The high on Thursday is expected to be around 29 degrees and 30 degrees on Friday. Temperatures will be dipping into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available on all mobile devices in the Google Play store for Android users or the App store for Apple iOS users