More stores to open this season at Hilldale Mall in Madison

The first UNTUCKit location in Wisconsin opened Tuesday at Hilldale Shopping Center.
Updated: Tue 9:42 PM, Oct 15, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Hilldale Shopping Center is growing and continuing to evolve this season, while many major retailers struggle to stay alive.

On Tuesday, Hilldale opened the doors of UNTUCKit, a brand that primarily designs men’s shirts meant to be worn untucked. This location, the first in Wisconsin, is one among three to open at Hilldale before the holiday season.

Hilldale’s marketing lead Kristin Riniker also confirmed with NBC15 News that popular burger chain Shake Shack and Burn Boot Camp are also heading to the Madison shopping mall in 2020.

The mall first opened in October 1962. It has gone through multiple renovations over the years, while many malls in America have not been able to keep up.

Riniker said that the key to Hilldale’s success has been the full-day experience that the mall provides.

“You can obviously buy apparel here,” she said. “But you can also come and get your workout in or get the gear to your workout, (as well as) shop and dine and play with your families.”

The mall has more than 60 stores and restaurants currently open.
 