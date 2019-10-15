More stores to open this season at Hilldale Mall in Madison

Hilldale Shopping Center is growing and continuing to evolve this season, while many major retailers struggle to stay alive.

On Tuesday, Hilldale opened the doors of UNTUCKit, a brand that primarily designs men’s shirts meant to be worn untucked. This location, the first in Wisconsin, is one among three to open at Hilldale before the holiday season.

Hilldale’s marketing lead Kristin Riniker also confirmed with NBC15 News that popular burger chain Shake Shack and Burn Boot Camp are also heading to the Madison shopping mall in 2020.

The mall first opened in October 1962. It has gone through multiple renovations over the years, while many malls in America have not been able to keep up. According to