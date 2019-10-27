More sun and warmer temperatures expected Sunday

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather is forecast today.

Good morning! The rain that developed late Saturday into Saturday night has moved east of the area. The sky will continue to clear from west to east across the area. Temperatures this morning range from near freezing out west to near 40 degrees across the east. Temperatures have dropped a little further where the clouds have cleared.

Today is going to be the better half of the weekend because it will be the sunnier and warmer half. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s, which is just above average for this time of year.

Clouds will start to stream back into the area late today into the overnight. Even though a few sprinkles can't be ruled out, measurable rain looks unlikely. Temperatures will be bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

Next week is looking like a cold and active week. Highs all week long will only be on either side of 40 degrees. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is in the low to mid 50s. Lows will be in the 20s. With cold air in place, there will also be the potential for snow to mix in with the rain at times.

Monday will likely start out mostly cloudy and dry. Rain will start to develop late Monday afternoon and evening. As colder air moves into the area, snow could start to mix in with the rain Monday evening into Monday night. The precipitation will eventually transition into all snow Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Right now, minor impacts and accumulations up to an inch will be possible. With a warm ground, accumulations will likely be limited to elevated or grassy surfaces. The snow or rain/snow mix should move out late Tuesday morning.

Another storm system will impact southern Wisconsin on Halloween. We will likely be on the cold side of this system, so a rain/snow mix will be possible late Thursday into Thursday night. There will be the potential Thursday night for the precipitation to transition into all snow. The potential for accumulating snow could be higher with the storm system on Thursday than Monday night. Right now, it's too early to talk snowfall totals, though. With this storm system impacting the area on Halloween, make sure the kids are bundled up underneath their costumes. Trick-or-treating looks cold and wet this year.

