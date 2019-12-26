More than 1,000 jobs available at Janesville job fair

Employers will be looking to fill more than 1,000 positions during a job fair in Rock Co. next month, organizers say.

The Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board says around three dozen employers have already signed on to participate in the event. It will be held on Thursday, January 9, between 1-4 p.m. at the Rock Co. Job Center, at 1900 Center Ave., in Janesville.

Organizers recommend anyone planning to attend the event bring their résumés, dress appropriately and research their prospective employers beforehand, including completing any online applications.

Those who are looking for a job are also asked to call the Rock Co. Job Center Resource Room at 608-741-3578 or go online to www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com/Events.

