More than 10,000 total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, percent of positive tests increases

The percent of positive coronavirus tests on Sunday increased, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to more than 10,000, according to state health officials.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 280 cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 10,219.

Out of the 3,228 total tests, eight percent returned positive. That’s up from seven percent of returned cases reported on Saturday. More than 1,800 patients are hospitalized.

DHS also reported on Sunday two additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 400.

There are currently 51 labs performing coronavirus testing with a total testing capacity of 13,797.

As of Saturday, 4,875 of the state’s COVID-19 cases have recovered. DHS defines the number of recoveries as those who have documentation of resolved symptoms or release from public health isolation. A recovery is also considered 30 days since symptoms began.

Badger Bounce Back gating criteria

According to the Badger Bounce Back Plan, two of the six gating criteria has been met to begin reopening the state.

So far, 95 percent of hospitals say they can treat all patients without crisis standards of care and 95 percent of hospitals say they can do testing for all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at the hospital.

The following criteria has not been met:

