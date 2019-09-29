More than 10k without power due to equipment failure

More than 10,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power following an equipment failure on Sunday afternoon.

An equipment failure in the transmission system caused the power outages at 1:33 p.m., according to a representative of Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy has employees working to fix the transmission failure. The failure caused some of the provider's substations to lose power, resulting in further difficulties, according to the representative of the company.

Areas impacted include but are not limited to: The west side of Madison, Oregon, Paoli and Evansville.

There is no timetable when power will be restored in these areas, according to Alliant Energy.