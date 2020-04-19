More than $1.8 million invested in homeless services in Dane Co. since start of COVID-19

Dane County has invested more than $1.8 million in services to support people experiencing homelessness since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Sunday those efforts included reserving hotel rooms to create social distancing, supportive services, and access to food.

“Limiting the spread of the Coronavirus is our top priority, and these efforts have helped us flatten the curve in our community,” said Parisi.

The county partnered with the City of Madison and local agencies, including funds to support the relocation of the emergency overnight shelter for men to the Warner Park Community Center.

In March, Parisi said the county secured 72 hotel rooms. Currently, more than 300 people have been relocated to more than 180 rooms with six hotel partners. Roughly $395,000 was spent on the rooms.

The hotel rooms are being used for families and those considered at high-risk to contract the Coronavirus.

Dane County also allocated $545,000 in supportive services and $262,000 in meals.

Parisi said the county also finalized a $252,000 agreement to provide lodging for those who are homeless and are symptomatic and in need of space to recover. $250,000 will help fund on-site nurse support.

The county has also spent $16,800 since March 23 for hand washing stations and portable toilets throughout Madison.