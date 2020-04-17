More than 200 have died from coronavirus in Wisconsin

The number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus has passed the 200 mark after eight more deaths were reported in Wisconsin.

New numbers released by the Department of Health Services show 205 deaths and more than 4,000 people have now tested positive. The percentage of people infected who have been hospitalized remained at approximately 30 percent.

Over 42,000 people have tested negative, DHS noted. The agency does not release how many people have recovered because many of them do not get tested to confirm it.

The latest DHS figures do not reflect the latest death in Dane Co., which was reported by county health officials Friday morning and brought the total for the county to 17. Their numbers also show 357 people have tested positive; six more than when the state compiled its data.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Dane: 351 / 16

Dodge: 20 / 1

Grant: 13 / 1

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 6 / 0

Jefferson: 27 / 0

Juneau: 7 / 1

Monroe: 13 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 8 / 1

Rock: 63 / 4

Sauk: 31 / 4

Waushara: 2 / 0

