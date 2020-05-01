SLIDESHOW: More than 2,000 flowers brighten UW Health workers' day

Spring was in the air Friday as UW Heath as Hilldale Shopping Center and David J. Frank Landscape teamed up to say thank you to the real heroes who work there.

“Healthcare workers are the true heroes, every single day,” Hilldale GM Nanci Horn said. “We wanted to show our appreciation to these dedicated professionals who are working so hard to care for all of us during these difficult times and flowers always put a smile on someone’s face.”

The two companies brought nearly 2,000 daffodils, hyacinth, snapdragons and more to the hospital and first arranged them into three giant hearts for everyone to see. Then, as the health care workers days ended and they headed to leave, they were each greeted with flowers to take home.

Needless to say, they didn’t last long – and were definitely well-deserved.

“Our health care workers do so much for so many and we wanted to thank them for their selflessness and commitment to serving their communities,” David Frank added.