Brown County rescinds local Safer at Home order; county opening back up

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree says she is rescinding the Safer at Home order, effective immediately. Other counties and cities quickly followed suit (see related story).

Destree issued the local health order shortly after the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday evening the state's Safer at Home order was invalid.

The De Pere Health Department rescinded its own order about an hour later.

Destree said after further investigation and discussions with other attorneys, the county corporation counsel felt the local health order would not withstand a legal challenge.

Destree said businesses are still encouraged to follow guidelines from the federal CDC and state WEDC, and individuals are encouraged to continue practicing safety protocols: Keeping social distance, staying home when sick, sanitizing high-touch surfaces, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask outside the home.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach said the county had not heard about any pending legal challenges.

Corporation Counsel David Hemery said when the order was put in place, the county was expecting more guidance from the state level. When the governor and Republican leaders who sued over the state Safer at Home order met Thursday morning and no guidance came out of that meeting, Hemery became skeptical.

"The order is only reasonable if it's likely to work," Hemery explained. When a large proportion of the county's workforce comes from other counties, then leaves for those counties, where a patchwork of health orders are in place -- or none at all -- it was no longer reasonable to believe Brown County's Safer at Home order would be effective.

Hemery said Destree can still use her powers as health officer to order individuals into quarantine or isolation on a case-by-case basis to help control the spread of the coronavirus or any other communicable disease.

Democratic State Rep. Staush Gruszynski, who represents Green Bay, issued a statement, "This decision from Brown County Public Health further highlights the need for the State Legislature to act and to put into place a common sense solution for dealing with this pandemic while safety reopening our economy. Wisconsin has yet to meet all the gating criteria set forth by the Governor and White House; we must work to come up with a plan to safely open Wisconsin. Local health departments can't be left to fight this pandemic themselves, and citizens deserve more than a piecemeal approach across Wisconsin. Combating COVID-19 requires a united approach from the State Legislature and Governor's office."

The news came as the confirmed coronavirus cases passed 2,000 in Brown County.

The Public Health Department announced 33 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 2,021.

Oneida Nation announced one additional case to bring its total to 23.

No additional deaths were announced Friday. Twenty-one COVID-19 patients have died in Brown County.

Data shows 40 patients are hospitalized. That's five fewer patients than announced Thursday.

The number of patients considered "out of isolation" -- no longer showing symptoms and out of quarantine -- remained at 363.

The county has tested 7,364 people at community sites at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Force Dr., and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St.

The Resch Center tested 630 people Thursday. Casa Alba tested 628 people Thursday.

Testing for all people who live and work in Brown County is available until May 22. After that date, you will need to have at least one symptom (fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, chills, new loss of taste or smell) to get a test.

Testing is free.

CLICK HERE to register for testing.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree has issued an extension of the Safer at Home order until May 20. The order continues restrictions on businesses where people gather in groups, including bars and restaurants.

State law says local health officers "may do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease; may forbid public gatherings when deemed necessary to control outbreaks or epidemics." CLICK HERE to read the state law giving authority to local health officers.

In a 4-3 vote, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide Safer at Home order, saying Department of Health Service Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm overstepped her authority by extending it to May 26.

The ruling does not say the contents of the order are unconstitutional, but justices struck it down due to the DHS secretary's lack of authority.

CLICK HERE for a guide to local Safer at Home extensions and guidelines.