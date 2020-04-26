More than 220 additional COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

A day after the largest single day rise for the Coronavirus in Wisconsin, health officials say there were 224 additional cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released updated numbers Sunday afternoon.

They said there were 5,911 positive tests. The hospitalizations were also up. DHS reported 1,397 hospitalizations or 24 percent of the cases reported. There were also 272 deaths reported and more than 59 thousand negative test results.

On Saturday, DHS reported 331 tests came back positive, with a total of 5,687 positive cases and 1,376 hospitalizations.

Percentage of Health Care Workers

DHS reported there were 895 health care workers who have COVID-19. It is roughly 15 percent of the amount of people with the virus in the state.

COVID-19 in group housing

Out of the 5,911 cases, 449 live at a long-term care facility and 188 live in a group housing facility.

Recovered cases

Since the outbreak began in Wisconsin there have been 2,665 recovered cases. DHS calls recovery as one or more of the following: Documentation of resolved symptoms; documentation of release from public health isolation; 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis.