More than 2,400 WI National Guard members ready to serve as poll workers

The Wisconsin National Guard is standing ready to serve as poll workers in the state’s elections.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are mobilized, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced Monday.

They gathered on Monday to complete the necessary poll worker training and began receiving assignments from their county or municipal clerks. They also helped with setting up polling locations.

According to a spokesman for the Wisconsin National Guard, approximately 250 soldiers and airmen are mobilized in Dane County and 30 were mobilized in Rock County.

“While potentially serving as poll workers in this election is a new role for the Wisconsin National Guard, serving our state and civil authorities during times of need is one of our core missions,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said. “Bringing more than 2,400 troops online in a matter of a day is no small task, but our entire team has answered the call and will be ready to serve our state during the election, if needed.”

The Wisconsin National Guard also helped distribute items to ensure safety and sanitary polling sites, such as hand sanitizer, wipes, and spray bottles.

Wisconsin National Guard members live in all 72 counties and will serve in the county in which they reside wearing civilian clothes and act as poll workers, if needed.