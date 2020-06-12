More than 3,000 people have been hospitalized since pandemic reached Wisconsin

An increase in overall coronavirus tests recorded Thursday as well as a relatively flat number of new, confirmed cases sent the state’s percent-positive rate back under three percent, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health Services.

Its daily tracker shows 320 new cases were reported Thursday, 13 fewer than the previous day. Meanwhile, the total number of tests surpassed 10,000 again, to 11,628, which dropped the percent-positive to 2.8 percent. In the past eight days, it has remained below three percent every day except Thursday.

The new cases drove the total number of people who have contracted COVID-19 to 22,246. Of those case, 13 percent, or 3,003, have had to be hospitalized, a percentage that has been very slowly, but steadily, diminishing since DHS created its dashboard.

Seven more deaths were added to the total number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 689.

County breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 7 / 1

Brown: 2,442/ 38

Columbia: 55 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 930 / 31

Dodge: 415 / 4

Grant: 103 / 12

Green: 75 / 0

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 152 / 4

Juneau: 24 / 1

Lafayette: 38 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,310 / 349

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 744 / 21

Sauk: 84 / 3

Waukesha: 884 / 34