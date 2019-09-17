More than 60 new assistant district attorney positions in WI

Governor Tony Evers announced on Tuesday the largest state investment in the district attorney program in Wisconsin's history.

More than 60 new assistant district attorney positions were created based on requests by county district attorneys.These positions are also the first full-time GPR-funded positions created for the program by the state in more than 10 years.

For far too long our county district attorney offices have been doing more with less," said Evers. "This historic investment will enable our county officials to improve victims services, enhance diversion and treatment options for those struggling with substance use disorders, and address backlogs that are standing in the way of justice. District Attorneys are on the front-line of the criminal justice system and we can't make the critical changes needed to reform our criminal justice system in Wisconsin if our county district attorney offices are overworked and understaffed."

